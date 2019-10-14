Pictured: Car goes on fire on tow truck in north Belfast

The car on fire on top of a tow truck on Old Park Road in north Belfast.

Footage has emerged of a car going on fire while being towed in north Belfast.

A video on social media shows a white Audi A7 ablaze on top of a tow truck on the Old Park Road in north Belfast.

The fire service was called to the scene at 12.23pm on Saturday October 12.

Stunned onlookers watched as the luxury vehicle burned on top of a tow truck as the driver attempts in vain to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.

However, the driver fails and is forced to reverse the truck up the street away from nearby houses and dump release the car onto the road before waiting for firefighters to attend.

Two appliances, from Whitla and Westland Fire Stations, attended the blaze.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The car on fire after being released from the tow truck down the road.

The incident was under control by 12.41pm.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.