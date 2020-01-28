Pictured: Car plunges down embankment at Northern Ireland beach

The scene in Portballintrae where a car plunged over the cliff edge onto the beach. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving after her car plunged over the side of the embankment onto the beach in Portballintrae, in Co Antrim, on Monday night.

The fire and ambulance service were called to the scene on Bayhead Road, shortly after 8pm.

A fire appliance was sent to the scene, along with two emergency ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe while the woman driving the car was treated by the ambulance service.

The woman is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court in February. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

She is not thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.