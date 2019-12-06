Pictured: Christmas shoppers get first glimpse of restoration work inside Belfast Primark building

Christmas shoppers got their first glimpse of the extent of the work that has gone on so far to clear the interior of the fire ravaged Primark building at Castle Junction in Belfast city centre .

The blaze at the historic Bank Buildings on Royal Avenue, which housed Primark’s flagship Belfast store, started on August 28, 2018, and burned for three days.

Protective screening tarpaulins were taken down at the front of the site yesterday in Belfast city centre, allowing people to take a sneak peak.

The inner shell has almost been completely cleared of the twisted mass of metal and debris that crashed inwards during the inferno.

It is estimated that the fire has cost Primark and Belfast city centre businesses nearly £100m.

The figure, which was provided by two top economists, emerged ahead of the first anniversary of the blaze earlier this year.