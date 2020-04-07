Pictured: Cranes used after lorry overturns near Ballycastle

An overturned lorry is recovered by two cranes on the Magheramore Road.

A Co Antrim road was closed for several hours after a lorry overturned while travelling between Armoy and Ballycastle.

It happened shortly after 9pm on Monday evening on the Magheramore Road.

One person was taken to the Causeway Hospital after being assessed by an emergency crew sent to the scene.

The overturned lorry was later recovered by two cranes on Tuesday morning.

Lorry company Eljot has been contacted for comment.