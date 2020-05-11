Pictured: Firefighters battle deliberate Newtownabbey gorse fire

Firefighters battle a gorse fire in the New Mossley area of Newtownabbey on May 11th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters battled a large gorse fire in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, on Sunday night.

The incident is being treated as deliberate. The Fire Service was called to the blaze on the Manse Road, New Mossley just after 9.30pm.

Two Appliances from Glengormley Fire Station and one appliance from Westland Fire Station in north Belfast attended the incident.

They used three extended hose reel jets and six beaters to extinguish the fire.

The incident was dealt with just after midnight.