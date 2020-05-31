Pictured: Firefighters tackle blaze on White Mountain

Firefighters from Lisburn Fire Station battle a blaze on the White Mountain close to Groganstown Road on the outskirts of Belfast, May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters tackled a gorse fire on Saturday night at the White Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast, as one resident claimed parties had taken place in the area prior to the incident.

Two fire appliances and 11 firefighters were called from Lisburn Fire Station to deal with the incident.

Firefighters battled through the dark, climbing through brambles, to reach the fire on the mountainside around 11.30pm.

A number of drink bottles were smashed close the scene and one resident told the Belfast Telegraph that parties had taken place all night on the hill.

“All I could hear was techno music all night, that noisy stuff with no words,” stated the resident.

“They have been drinking up there all night and then just as I went to check on the doors, I saw this almighty fire.

“This has to stop, I know these kids are bored but they can't keep terrorising the residents up here.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Brian Stanfield stated that, while he did not see any youths at the scene of the fire, he reminded the public not to light fires or barbecues with the continuing dry and hot weather.

“I also want to remind people who are parking in popular areas to leave room for vehicles as there have been a few cases where it has been difficult for us to access an area,” he continued.

“Always remember to leave room for emergency vehicles incase of fire.

“Most fires are started deliberately. If any member of the public sees suspicious activity contact the PSNI.

“If anybody sees a fire starting contact the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service so the fire can be dealt with before it becomes a much larger incident.”