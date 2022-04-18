Pictured: Huge crowds attend Easter Monday Apprentice Boys of Derry parades in Belfast
Ralph Hewitt
The annual Easter Monday Apprentice Boys of Derry parades are taking place across Northern Ireland.
Over 100 parades are marching in the province over the course of the Easter bank holiday weekend, but Monday is by far the busiest day with 54 – 30 of which are Apprentice Boys parades.
Monday marks the first full-scale return to the parades on the streets of Belfast since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with thousands expected to take part.