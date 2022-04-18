Pictured: Huge crowds attend Easter Monday Apprentice Boys of Derry parades in Belfast

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022: Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast on Easter Monday due to parades taking place across the city. Delays can be expected on April 18 and again on Tuesday, April 19. Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade that started in Woodpile Park at the top of the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

Bands pictured taking part in the Easter Monday parade on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymacarrett Defenders pictured walking from Pitt Place and on to the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday. Pic: Press Eye

Over 100 parades are marching in the province over the course of the Easter bank holiday weekend, but Monday is by far the busiest day with 54 – 30 of which are Apprentice Boys parades.

Monday marks the first full-scale return to the parades on the streets of Belfast since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with thousands expected to take part.