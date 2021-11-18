Pictured: Inside south Armagh underground drugs factory raided by police

An underground cannabis factory has been uncovered by police in south Armagh on Wednesday.

The police released images showing the sophisticated setup in place at the Killeavy property following a raid on the property.

Two men were arrested.

Inside the underground drug factory.

The raid by police in the Seafin Road saw around £36,000 worth of cannabis seized, while suspected criminal assets worth £20,000 were also discovered.

A 45-year-old man and 39-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences but were released on police bail.

PSNI Inspector Corner said: “Shortly before 2.15pm, officers from Slieve Gullion South Neighbourhood Team conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Seafin Road area of Killeavy.

“A quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £36,000 along with criminal assets believed to be valued over £20,000 were recovered and taken away for further examination.

“Two men aged 45 and 39 years old were arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences. They were released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

They added: “We are dedicated to tackling organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs in south Armagh and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause.

“Our investigation into this sophisticated operation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1007 17/11/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”