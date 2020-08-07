Pictured: Man arrested in connection with Belfast security alerts released as police urge East Belfast GAA players to check cars

Police treating incidents as sectarian hate crimes

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in Mayfield Square, Blacks Road area of west Belfast on August 6th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing and making explosives after a series of security alerts in Belfast linked to East Belfast GAA club. has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrest was made as part of a PSNI investigation into a series of incidents, including a security alert at the Henry Jones playing fields on Wednesday evening and two further security alerts in west and east Belfast on Thursday.

The security alerts at Mayfield Square in west Belfast and Dundela Road in east Belfast have now ended.

Read more Time for unionism to clamp down on its own hardliners

Three cars, two in east Belfast and one in west Belfast, together with three items that had been placed on them, have been recovered for further forensic analysis.

There was condemnation the GAA club - recently formed to help bring together the community - was singled out. It's motto is "together" which is written on the club crest in Irish, Ulster Scots and English.

The suspect was arrested at a property in east Belfast on Thursday night on suspicion of possessing and making explosives in suspicious circumstances and intimidation. He was released on Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “Police continue to appeal to anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area on Wednesday evening to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone with information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1693 05/08/20. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Crimestoppers can be anonymously contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”