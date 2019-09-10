Pictured: Police release images of New IRA bomb discovered in parked car in Creggan

This is the device left by the New IRA in a residential street in Londonderry in a bid to murder police officers.

The PSNI released images of the device discovered in a parked car in the city.

The device and command wire

The viable device, which was operated using a command wire, was found in Creggan Heights in the city.

Pictures show the car where the bomb was found is in close proximity to neighbouring houses on either side.

It belonged to the dissident republican New IRA grouping.

The car where the Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device was located, parked in a driveway just meters away from a neighbouring property.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton said the bomb would have killed or maimed anyone near it after detonating.

“We assess that this device was to be used against a police patrol in the Creggan area of the city," Mr Hamilton said.

"It is our assessment that the New IRA is responsible for this bomb. The bomb would have killed or maimed anyone near it when it detonated.

“Whilst it is the clear intention of the New IRA to murder community police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it is also very clear that NIRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan.

“By bringing a viable bomb into the community they have again proved that have no regard for the lives of anyone living in Creggan.

"Once again they exploited some of the young people in the community to attack police and have brought disruption and misery to families.”

The vehicle where the explosive device was located, parked in a residential area in close proximity to other houses in the street.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the people of Derry have "rejected violence".

“The discovery of this bomb again underlines that violent dissident republicans are ramping up their efforts to break our peace and murder people in our community," the Foyle MLA said.

"The people of this city and people across this island have rejected those who have tried to divide us with violence, we will reject them again.

“Those responsible like to think that they are in an ages old battle with crown forces in Ireland. They are not. They have set themselves against the peaceful and democratic wishes of the people of Ireland. Their fight is with us and they will never win.

On Monday night, police were attacked with missiles by members of a crowd of 60-100 people as they carried out searches targeting dissidents.

Around 40 petrol bombs were thrown during the disorder, which was sparked after police announced they were looking for bomb-making equipment in the Creggan Heights area of the city.

15 families who were evacuated were later allowed to return to their homes, while at least two young people sustained burn injuries.

The police searches were launched after a dissident republican mortar bomb was recovered in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

The mortar, which was positioned close to a family home, was aimed at the town’s police station.