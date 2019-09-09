Pictured: Prince Andrew at Royal Portrush despite Jeffrey Epstein controversy concerns

The Duke of York arrives to attend The Duke of York Young Champions Trophy at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke of York has been pictured attending a junior golfing competition at Royal Portrush despite objections of some members at the club.

There had been speculation Prince Andrew may not attend the event as a result of the ongoing controversy surrounding abuse facilitated by the duke's late friend, paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It is understood that Royal Portrush’s committee had been warned that it would be inappropriate for the prince to attend the four-day event amid concerns it would attract negative media attention.

The royal visitor arrived at the club house on Monday morning and received a welcome from officials before a tour of the course, which recently hosted The Open.

The Duke of York attends The Duke of York Young Champions Trophy at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Prince Andrew was accompanied by two other men as he took in the scenic seaside course in Co Antrim which recently hosted The Open.

The Prince is a patron at Royal Portrush and attended the Open Championship in July.

Epstein was found hanged in his cell on August 10 in New York while facing fresh charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

Andrew has been dogged by allegations of impropriety with underage girls introduced to him by Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has issued strong denials in response to claims from a woman who said she was forced to have under-age sex with the duke.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness will undertake a number of engagements related to the tournament, at which there will be 66 sportsmen and women from 35 countries.

"The duke will meet volunteers, supporters and representatives from local businesses, host the tournament dinner, attend the tournament and present prizes."