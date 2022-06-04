Pictured: Shamed pair at the centre of abhorrent video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey

Duo say they’re deeply ashamed of actions as Michaela’s widower remembers ‘vessel of love’

Michaela McAreavey with John McAreavey on their wedding day in 2010

The widower of Michaela McAreavey has responded to a vile video making fun of her murder.

John McAreavey tweeted last night: “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity. Hate can hurt, but never win.”

The two men at the centre of the now viral video issued an apology for their actions.

John Bell and Andrew McDade said that it was a “matter of deep shame and regret” to have been involved in the clip, which is beieved to have been filmed last Saturday.

The video, filmed in a hall decorated with Orange Order banners and Union flag bunting, was met with widespread disgust.

Men believed to be attending a Northern Ireland centenary celebration laughed, clapped, cheered and banged tables strewn with beer cans as others sang a song mocking the murder of Mrs McAreavey on honeymoon in 2011.

Mr McDade, who posted the footage on Facebook Live, and Mr Bell issued a statement yesterday afternoon via JWB Consultancy, which is run by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

It said: “It is a matter of deep shame and regret that we became involved in the Facebook Live publication of a video which included the singing of an offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant about the deceased Michaela McAreavey.

“The Facebook Live video was not streamed with the intent of broadcasting any offensive chants whatsoever, rather it was generally broadcasting from the room.

“However, whether broadcast or not, the relevant chants should never have been sung either in public or private.

“We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families, and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither by mitigated or excused in any shape or form.

“Our apology is unequivocal and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute.”

They said it was “not reflective of who we are as people”.

They said several relatives and friends had been subjected to online threats and abuse due to their “unacceptable actions”.

The statement added: “This is unfair and unwarranted. It is us and us alone who are responsible for our actions.

“In addition, this behaviour is unreflective of the values of the Loyal Orders and the wider unionist and loyalist community.

“Whilst it is scant consolation for the hurt our actions will have caused, we will write a formal letter of apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and make a confidential donation to a charity of their choice.

“Whilst brought upon ourselves, this incident has had a significant impact upon us and we ask for privacy at this time. We will making no further comment.”

The PSNI said it was examining the content of the video “to determine if any offences may have been committed”.

Later police said they had not received any reports relating to abuse and threats aimed at family and friends of the two men.

Craigavon-based sand and gravel firm Norman Emerson Group issued a statement yesterday to say it was aware of “highly offensive social media content” made by one its employees.

It said a “full and thorough internal investigation” was under way.

It added: “As a family and as a business, we endeavour to ensure an ethos of respect, inclusivity and consideration in everything we do.

“While we cannot control what anyone associated with us chooses to post online, such divisive and derogatory posts are in no way representative of who we are and we unreservedly denounce such behaviour.

“We will not tolerate or condone sectarianism, bigotry, or intimidation in any form from anyone employed by us.”

Separately, managing director George Emerson said he had been inundated with contacts since the footage came to light.

“The business has been here for 80 years and the majority of employees are from the local area, and people know this is not what we’re about,” he said.

“It’s just vile, there’s no other way to describe it, and I was so offended by it personally.

“I’ve met the Harte family in the past, it has been horrendous what they have been through, so for this to come up is awful.

“We’re dealing with this head-on and all we can do is apologise unreservedly for the employee who did this.”

According to his social media page, which was later removed, Bell was involved in coaching at Linfield FC.

The club confirmed yesterday that a coach from its girls’ academy was involved in the video.

It said the person had been contacted and notified his voluntary association with the Belfast club had been terminated with immediate effect.

Portadown FC in a statement said an “individual with links to the club” was identified in the video. “The individual in question holds no official position within Portadown Football Club. They did however have a pitch side advertising board, which has now been removed”.