Pictured: Smashed car left on side on Co Down beach after crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Pic Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team

The car was left on its side on the beach near Portaferry. Pic Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team

A man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital after a car crashed off a Co Down road, landing on a beach.

A blue Volkswagen was left crumpled and on its side after the crash on the Portaferry Road close to Newtownards Sailing Club at around 4.30pm on Monday.

The Coastguard from Bangor attended the scene along with police and the ambulance service.

Police said all three in the car at the time escaped serious injury.

In a statement, the Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The team was tasked to reports of a car that had left the road with three people inside.

"A coastal rescue officer from Portaferry was one of the first on scene and had started casualty care before arrival of a [rapid response] paramedic.

"PSNI and Coastguard personel from Bangor helped with traffic management as well as checking that the vehicle was not leaking any fluids that could pollute the area.

"The team was free to stand down as recovery was arranged for the vehicle by PSNI."

Police said there was disruption to traffic as they dealt with the scene.

A PSNI statement added: "The circumstances of the collision will now be subject to police investigation.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would ask anyone who may have information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1290 08/02/20. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."