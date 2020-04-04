Pictured: Thieves make off with clothes after ram-raiding Belfast city centre shop
Mark Edwards and Kevin Scott
Thieves made off with clothing after ram-raiding a shop in Belfast city centre.
Police were called to SD Kells on Bedford Street when a Vauxhall Corsa reversed into the front door of the shop at around 1am on Saturday.
A number of suspects then removed items of clothing from the store placing them in the boot of the car.
Some of the clothes were recovered after they fell out of the vehicle as the thieves made their escape.
The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Newtownabbey area on Friday, was recovered a short time later in St Peters Court area of Belfast.
Video footage of the incident circulating on social media shows three men dressed in black making off in the car and clothes falling out of the boot.
Detective Inspector Andy George said: "I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this crime to contact us.
"Police are aware that of footage of this incident is circulating online and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has recorded dash-cam or mobile phone footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1515 04/04/20.”