Pictured: Three victims of Thursday’s horror crash in Co Tyrone

Dan (left) and Christine McKane (right), and their aunt Julia McSorley (centre) were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy

These are the three victims who died in a horror crash in Co Tyrone this week.

Christine McKane and Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy.

They died when their minibus was in collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road early on Thursday morning.

The family had been travelling back to Strabane from an aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.

A joint funeral service for Christine and Dan will take place on Monday.

Requiem Mass will be held at noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, with interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Death notices said their passing was “very deeply regretted” and that they were “sadly missed” by the entire family circle.

Funeral details for Julia McSorley have still to be confirmed.

On Friday two separate memorial services took place – one close to the scene outside Aughnacloy and the other close to where Christine and Dan McKane lived in Strabane.

Vigil held for A5 crash victims and their families

Father Declan Boland read out the names of those who died and lit candles in their memory.