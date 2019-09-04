Pictures: Masked men use van for Derry home ram raid

The scene at Glendale Road in the Skeoge area of Derry where a van was repeatedly driven into the front of a house. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.09.19

A house in Londonderry has been extensively damaged after a van was driven into it several times before the vehicle was set on fire by masked men.

The white Ford Transit van was driven at the house on Glendale Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The van was then set ablaze on the street and masked men smashed windows at the property before fleeing in two other cars- a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis.

No one was in the house at the time and there was no reported injuries.

Police attended along with the Fire Service who extinguished the van.

Detective Inspector Jack said officers were aware of a report that a shot may have been fired, however police are still working to establish what occurred and the motive for what was described as a "completely reckless attack".

“I want to make a number of appeals this morning, in particular about the movements of the white Ford Transit van, a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis," Detective Inspector Jack said.

Masked men fleeing the scene of the incident.

"Did you seen any of these vehicles prior to what occurred last night? Did you see them travel together before the attack? Have you information which could help identify those responsible?

“If you can help our investigation, please contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1883 of 03/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”