Pigeon feeding ban to be introduced in Co Down town to protect outdoor diners

There is to be a bird-feeding ban in Newtownards’ main square to address the town centre’s problem with pigeons harassing outdoor diners.

At Ards & North Down Borough Council’s recent Environment Committee, elected members agreed to a motion forwarded by DUP councillor Stephen McIlveen to “humanely” reduce the number of pigeons.

The motion, which received unanimous support across party lines, states: “Given the public health issues and the desire to encourage outdoor eating and entertainment in Conway Square, officers (will) look at humane means to address the pigeon problem, to include a new bylaw to prohibit feeding of the birds in and around the square, and to erect in the meantime advisory signs to deter feeding of birds in the area.”

Mr McIlveen told the committee: “The legacy Ards Council invested £5.5m in a public realm scheme in Newtownards – the bulk of that money was spent transforming Conway Square as the heart of the town.

“One of the aims was to make the town more attractive to local residents and visitors and encourage a family-friendly evening economy.

“Conway Square was to be used, and a plaza feel was envisaged to encourage cafe seating areas in the square. However, a big problem has arisen in the square. It’s not a new problem, but it is certainly an increasing one – pigeons.

“This is an issue that has been raised with me time and time again by constituents – huge numbers of pigeons roosting around the square, swooping down and upsetting people walking around and sitting at the square.

“There are pigeon faeces everywhere lying thick on the ground beside cafes. The staff are working hard to clean it, but it is a continuing problem.

“It does not make for a healthy or inviting environment. There are a range of diseases that can be caught from pigeon droppings – these are generally fungal infections that attack the lungs, and some of them attack the brain.

“They can cause pneumonia, and come from inhaling dust from droppings. Pigeons can carry bird lice, which can cause dermatosis in humans.”

He said: “Our environmental health officers are advising that the main reason for the huge growth in pigeon numbers is people feeding them. I have personally seen one gentleman bring a large bag of grain to throw out onto the square.

“One constituent has told me about diners encouraging pigeons onto the tables to feed them, and essentially this is training the pigeons to come where other diners will be eating.

“I am not against birds and I am certainly not against feeding birds, particularly in the winter time when sources of food are limited; however, this a public space where people dine. It isn’t the odd bit of bread, this is kilos of grain being poured out.

“The risk is also that food being left out will attract other vermin which will bring other diseases. This is a public health issue, and unfortunately now it is something that has gotten totally out of hand.

"I appreciate there are people who will criticise this action, however, for the sake of businesses in the square, and the health of those who enjoy the square, we as a council need to act.”

He said there was no current bylaw preventing the public feeding birds, and no signage advising against it. He added that “considering the amount of signage against chewing gum” in the square, an interim measure involving signage about pigeon feeding could be considered by the council.

He also called for an action plan outlining “humane deterrents” in the area, using “decoys or other means.”

A report will be returned by council officers to the Environment Committee, following ratification of the motion from the full council.