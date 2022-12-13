Pigs rescued in Co Derry slurry tank incident as 21 fire crew attend

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have confirmed they helped rescue a number of pigs from a slurry tank incident near Coleraine.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the Kilmaconnell Road just outside Castleroe at around 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said: “We received a call at 15.25 about some pigs being stuck in an incident involving slurry. We were in attendance at 15.35. The incident was dealt at 18.45.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service added 21 of their crew attended the incident, which involved the rescue of an unknown number of pigs.

Three appliances and two special rescue teams were also in attendance at the scene.