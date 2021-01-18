Pilot unhurt in Belfast plane crash after undercarriage fails

Emergency services at the scene at Belfast International Airport

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a plane suffered "undercarriage failure" after landing at Belfast International Airport.

The sole occupant, the pilot, was uninjured following the incident at around 2pm on Sunday involving a small Cessna aircraft.

One witness who saw the plane said it appeared the landing gear, which includes the wheels, collapsed.

"A light aircraft suffered an undercarriage failure on landing at Belfast International Airport at approximately 2pm today," an airport spokesperson said.

"The pilot onboard suffered no reported injuries.

"The airport remains open and operational with no disruption to flights."

Emergency services were deployed after the alarm was raised.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the aircraft had landed and the pilot was not inside the plane when a crew arrived.

The pilot was not taken to hospital.

The N25XL C310, built in 1974, is registered to Norfolk-based Southern Aircraft Consultancy, which operates as a trustee for the private owner.