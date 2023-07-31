Pioneering Co Antrim scientist who helped develop atomic bomb ‘wondered where ultimate results of work would lead’

A prominent scientist from Co Antrim who played a crucial role in the development of the atomic bomb worried more about the ultimate consequences of his work than his role in the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Whilst the latest Christopher Nolan blockbuster focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the team of men he led played an integral role in the development of the world’s first nuclear weapon.

Among them was Sir Samuel Curran, who was born in Ballymena in 1912 and went on to make a significant contribution to the top-secret initiative set up by US President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1942 with the support of the UK and Canada.

“I didn’t agonise to the extent that Sir James Chadwick agonised over his part in making Hiroshima and Nagasaki possible,” Mr Curran said in later life.

“But I did wonder where the ultimate results of my work and that of my colleagues would lead.”

The Manhattan Project was launched in response to a warning from Albert Einstein about Germany’s efforts to build a nuclear bomb within a few years of Chadwick’s discovery of the neutron in 1932.

By the early days of the Second World War, Mr Curran — whose mother, Sarah, made a point of returning to her ancestral home to ensure her son was born in NI, before returning to her steelworker husband, John Curran, in Scotland — had already demonstrated his prowess in the field of science.

After graduating from the University of Glasgow with a first-class honours degree in mathematics and natural philosophy in 1929, the budding scientist went on to complete a PhD in physics.

His work on his second doctorate at the University of Cambridge researching methods of detecting radiation proved particularly useful in the early 1940s.

Days before Adolf Hitler declared war in 1939, the scientist joined the Royal Aircraft Establishment (RAE) along with fellow physicist and future wife Joan Curran.

Their mission was to work on the development of radar and the proximity fuse, which was instrumental in the destruction of German V-1 missiles.

Mr Curran’s radar equipment was also used by all Bomber Command aircraft and Coastal Command to intercept and destroy enemy aircraft.

His encounter with nuclear pioneer Ernest Rutherford — “the father of nuclear physics” who taught Mr Oppenheimer — at St John’s College in 1937 meant he was well prepared by the time he was tasked with developing techniques to enrich uranium by separating isotopes from the chemical element.

Four years after marrying the woman hailed at the time as having “the scientific equivalent of gardening green fingers” and known for her “reputation of extreme dexterity and being outstandingly neat and skilful”, the couple moved to the radiation laboratory in Berkeley, California, in 1944.

Scottish historian Sir Thomas Devine spoke to Mr Curran shortly before his death in 1998.

The academic told BBC News that the physicist had no idea how far along the Germans were with their atomic project, which created an urgency to build the bomb before the Nazis.

“He much regretted the terrible loss of life in Japan, but insisted that dropping the bomb was essential to ending the war in the East,” Sir Tom said.

Around 350,000 people perished in the bombings on August 6 and 9 in 1945, leading to the Japanese Emperor Hirohito surrendering.

Mr Curran turned down a job at the University of California and returned home to work at the University of Glasgow after the war ended.

He left the post in 1955 to work on the development of the British hydrogen bomb, before turning his attention to training a new generation of scientists.

Under his leadership, the Royal College of Science and Technology was merged with the Scottish College of Commerce to become the first new university in Scotland for almost 400 years — the University of Strathclyde.

“It was enormous for the birth of the new University of Strathclyde to have a scientist of his eminence at the helm,” Sir Tom said of the “man of gravitas and intellect” without “pomposity or side”.

“He did not do much research in his later years as a university principal, but his record of scientific eminence before then speaks for itself.”

Mr Curran persuaded the government to provide a 100 kW reactor (later upgraded to 300 kW) at the National Engineering Laboratory in East Kilbride, which was available to all Scottish universities and later to Queen’s University Belfast.

Away from academia, Mr Curran was a passionate clockmaker and keen golfer.

Among the achievements he was most proud of was an article entitled “The physics of the golf swing”, which was published in Business Scotland.

“Two things especially angered Curran: the very low salaries paid to scientists by comparison with businessmen, and the failure to recognise how science and technology had helped to win the Second World War,” the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography states.

“As he pointed out, there were no scientists in the parades to mark the 50th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, yet it was the discoveries and developments by scientists and engineers — radar, the proximity fuse, operation Window, and the atomic and hydrogen bombs, to mention only a few — that made victory possible.”

Mr Curran served on innumerable government, public and private bodies influencing science policy throughout the country before he died in 1998, a year before his wife passed away.