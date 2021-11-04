PIP assessment firm Capita apologises for any hurt caused to applicants

A private firm hired to carry out health assessments on people applying for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefits scheme has apologised for any hurt caused to those going through the process.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised about Capita’s involvement in the scheme, which replaced the old Disability Living Allowance (DLA) back in 2016.

A recent scathing Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman’s report found the repeated nature of failures over PIP payments constituted “systemic maladministration”.

Representatives from the company were yesterday questioned at Stormont's Communities Committee by MLAs about Capita's performance.

Capita managing director Antony King took the opportunity to apologise to any applicants who felt aggrieved by the PIP health assessment process. Since 2016, the firm has carried out around 270,000 assessments in Northern Ireland.

DfC has received 536 complaints regarding the services provided by Capita in the same period. Thousands more have been “reworked” or amended.

Mr King said the majority of applicants have a "high quality and empathetic experience", but admitted this is not always the case.

"We do know that our people have to make judgments every day – both clinical and non-clinical judgments – and we don't always get things right," he said.

"Often when things go wrong we can correct them very quickly, but in the small number of cases when things go wrong they can have very serious consequences for people and their families.

Obviously the more serious cases I am fully aware of and they can be deeply, deeply upsetting. I just want to take the opportunity today, in public, to say to anybody that has had a poor experience with Capita and been let down, that we are sorry. We do aspire to very high standards and we don't always meet them we would like to apologise to those we have let down."

Committee member Mark H Durkan also questioned the Capita officials over claims from former workers at the organisation who have said they were set targets regarding what approval or refusal rates they should be aiming for across their assessments. Mr Durkan asked if this is case, which Mr King strongly denied.

"That is categorically false, it has always been false and it always will be false. It would be absolutely morally repugnant to set any targets of that nature. We don't set them, we never have set that and never will set them," Mr King said.

"Why this urban myth is being perpetuated, I have no idea."

June's Ombudsman's report into the PIP system recommended significant changes into how further evidence is used in assessing and awarding entitlement to PIP benefits here. Ombudsman Margaret Kelly found that repeated opportunities were missed to make the right payment to applicants as soon as possible in the PIP process.

She found there was a failure both by Stormont's Department for Communities, which overseas the benefits system, and Capita to seek and use further evidence in cases, which meant applicants have to challenge the original decision continually before the correct decision was made.

“Too many people have had their claims for PIP unfairly rejected, and then found themselves having to challenge that decision, often ‘in the dark’, and on multiple occasions, while not knowing what evidence has been requested and relied upon to assess their entitlement," Ms Kelly said.

“Both Capita and the department need to shift their focus to ensure that they get more of the PIP benefit decisions right the first time, so that the most vulnerable people in our society get access to the support that they need, when they need it.”