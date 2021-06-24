PIP assessment firm Capita could lose contract in overhaul, Communities Minister Hargey suggests

Deirdre Hargey also defended payments to sporting clubs after critical report

Deirdre Hargey has said "change is needed" in how PIP applications are assessed.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has suggested an overhaul of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments after a report said too many people have had their claims “unfairly rejected”.

Ms Hargey said “change is needed” and suggested she could opt out of any future contract with service provider Capita with her own officials and health department staff taking over.

Earlier this week, the minister confirmed the contract with Capita had been extended for a further two years until 2023

A 20-month investigation by the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman Margaret Kelly found repeated opportunities were missed to make the right payment to applicants as early as possible in the process.

The Sinn Fein minister said she wants to work with the Department of Health on the matter.

The report said there was a failure by both Ms Hargey’s Department for Communities and Capita, which carries out the assessments, to seek and use further evidence, including that from medical professionals, which meant claimants had to continually challenge the decision, often all the way to appeal, before the correct decision was made.

The repeated nature of the failures led the Ombudsman to conclude that it constituted “systemic maladministration”.

Ms Hargey has met with Ombudsman Ms Kelly and said after her appointment as minister, she initiated a change process after disagreeing with the move from Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in 2016 to the PIP system.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, she said: “I want to move to a process where the assessments are done by my department and by public health officials and I’m already engaged in a process with the Minister for Health and his department to ensure we put the resources in place to do that.”

When asked whether she would terminate the contract with Capita, she said: “It will depend on how quickly the Department of Health can move to ensure we can get health assessments done, that we have health officials in place. I will have an opt out clause in the contract to ensure we can quit that contract when we have the new model in place,” she said.

Ms Hargey confirmed in the Assembly on Tuesday the contract had been extended.

“Because of the impact of the pandemic last year, the existing contract was extended until July 2023. My intention is to in-house the process as quickly as possible. The clear answer is that we are not able to do that right away, because we need the support of the Department of Health,” she said.

Capita said it will review the findings of the report.

“Huge pressure” has been put on the social security system since the pandemic but Ms Hargey said “I’m committed to working with [the Ombudsman] and her officials in making the recommendations and changes that are needed.”

In the report, Ms Kelly said both Capita and the department should shift their focus to ensure more PIP decisions are right the first time.

The Ombudsman’s investigation found that of 96 cases considered that were designated for a face-to-face assessment, in only one was further evidence requested after the initial review.

The report said the most common reason for not requesting further evidence was that “it was unlikely evidence would be obtained within the time scale required” - despite the fact that there were six weeks available within which to gain such evidence.

Ms Hargey also defended payments from a hardship fund to Covid-hit sporting clubs after the Northern Ireland Audit Office found applicants’ bank balances and reserves should have been taken into account.

Royal County Down Golf Club received a grant of £1.5m — despite a “very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves”. The payment covered Royal County Down Golf Club’s projected loss for the year and returned it to the same profit level as previous years.

The report also looked at the grants provided to Crusaders FC, which included a substantial amount to compensate them for a loss of European income despite not having qualified for Europe in the Covid year.

Ms Hargey said on Thursday: “There were short time scales, we were in the middle of a pandemic and there are lessons to be learned from that. I was responding to the call from sporting organisations at that time where there was huge concern,” she said.

The primary purpose of the sports fund was to “stabilise and sustain” to make sure the clubs were “on a solid footing - I think we have achieved that,” she said. 80% of that fund went into grassroots sports organisations, she added.

When asked whether the money would be recouped, she said “due diligence” is still being carried out.

“All clubs applied for the fund based on specific criteria,” she said. “We will take the auditors report seriously in the time ahead.”