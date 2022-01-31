Pipe bomb attack in Lurgan branded ‘utterly reckless’

Police have condemned an “utterly reckless” pipe bomb attack which led to the evacuation of homes in Lurgan.

Detectives are investigating after the pipe bomb detonated in the Dingwell Park area of the town on Sunday night.

At around 9.25pm, it was reported that a loud bang was heard in the area, and the bathroom window of a property had been smashed.

Inspector Conway said: “Following a number of proactive searches carried out last night (Sunday 30th January) and today (Monday 31st January), what is believed to be a detonated pipe bomb was located.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated this morning as police and ammunition technical officers conducted searches.

“The device was taken away for further examination, and local residents were permitted to return to their homes.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this utterly reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have injured or killed.”

He continued: “Our investigations into this incident are continuing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 1863 of 30/01/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/