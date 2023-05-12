Pipe bomb device found in north Belfast made safe

Police have made safe a pipe bomb device found in north Belfast on Thursday.

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene on the Antrim Road after the discovery of a suspicious object.

The viable pipe bomb-type device was made safe and has been taken away for further examination, police said.

The security alert that was issued earlier has ended and the Antrim Road has fully reopened.

Cordons had been put in place for several hours for traffic and pedestrians at Rosemount Gardens, Willowbank Gardens, Limestone Road and Hopefield Avenue.

Police thanked the people for their patience while the operation was carried out.

Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency form on the PSNI website, or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.