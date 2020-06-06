Pipe bomb explodes inside car in Ballymena

Police were called to Crebilly Road in the town at around 11pm after receiving reports that a car had been set on fire close to shops in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed a suspicious object in the rear of the vehicle.

The bomb squad was tasked to the scene and declared the object to be the remnants of a pipe bomb that had detonated.

Damage was caused to the car as a result of the incident.

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said: “People are shocked this morning to hear that a pipe bomb exploded in the back of a car in the Crebilly Road area last night. Those responsible for this reckless incident didn’t care about the lives of those who could have been injured.

“I want to place on record my thanks to police who acted quickly to make the area safe.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “This was a reckless act that had the potential to cause serious injury to anyone who was close to the car when the device detonated.

“Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2092 05/06/20.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.