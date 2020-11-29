Pipe bomb explodes inside van in Londonderry

PSNI condemns 'reckless attack'

A pipe bomb has exploded inside a van in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

The incident took place at Knockwellan Park just before 10pm on Saturday.

Police received a report that a white transit van, which had been parked in the area, was on fire.

When emergency services arrived it became clear that the cause of the fire had been the detonation of a pipe bomb type device.

Parts of the device remained at the scene so cordons were put in place and the bomb squad were tasked.

The scene was held for a number of hours as ATO examined the device and by 2am the scene was closed.

Minor damage was caused to the van as a result of the attack but no injuries were reported.

Remnants of the device have been recovered for further forensic examinations.

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Last night’s pipe bomb attack which caused damage to van in Knockwellan park is another moronic attempt to intimidate and kill in our community.

“The people of Derry do not want this mindless violence. Actions like these and those who commit them are relics of our past.

“Last night’s attack endangered the lives of those living nearby. Someone could have been seriously hurt or killed by this senseless act. This does nothing to further any political or ideological cause.

“Those who committed this crime could have had blood on their hands this morning. They must stop their violence for whatever twisted cause they serve.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information on last night’s events to contact the PSNI.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “This was a reckless attack carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed.

"Those responsible are a danger to us all and I would ask anyone who has any information which can help us to identify them to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1977 28/11/20, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”