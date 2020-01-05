Pipe bomb partially explodes in front garden of Belfast home

General view of Norglen Parade in west Belfast where a pipe bomb partially exploded on Saturday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A viable pipe bomb device has been discovered following a security alert in west Belfast.

The alert was sparked after a suspicious object was discovered in the front garden of a home in the Norglen Parade area at around 10.30pm.

A cordon was erected while police worked "to make the area safe".

Army Technical Officers were called to the scene and after examining the object declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.

The device appeared to have partially exploded and has been taken away for further examination.

Police said that while slight damage was caused to the house, a woman who was in the property was uninjured.

Detective Inspector George described it as a "reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating".

"Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know," he said.

"If you were in the Norglen Parade area yesterday, or in recent days, and witnessed any suspicious activity, I would urge you to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1768 of 04/01/20."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.