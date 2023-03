Pipe bombs found in Londonderry and north Belfast

The devices were found following separate alerts in the Caw Close area of Derry and Mulderg Drive area of north Belfast.

Two pipe bombs have been found following a security alert in Londonderry.

Police were alerted following a report of a suspicious object in the Caw Close area.

Officers attended and conducted a search of the area.

Two objects were recovered, which have been described as “small unexploded pipe bomb type devices”.

Reports were received by police of loud bangs in the area on Wednesday night.

Minor damage was caused to the front windows of two houses but no injuries have been reported.

Earlier a viable pipe bomb was discovered in the garden of a house in the Mulderg Drive area of north Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Will Arnott said: “Police and ATO attended the scene following the report of a suspicious object in the garden of a house in the area. A number of residents were evacuated and roads were closed as we worked to make the area safe.

“The device, which has now been declared as a viable pipe bomb type device, was made safe and taken away for examination. All roads have reopened and residents have been allowed to return back to their homes.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Mulderg Drive recently or who has any information which could help us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 684 30/01/20.