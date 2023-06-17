Pizza delivery driver left ‘shaken’ as two arrested following Derry hijacking incident

Two people have been arrested in Donegal.

The incident took place in the Abercorn Road area of Derry on Friday evening

A delivery driver has been left “shaken” following a hijacking incident in Londonderry on Friday evening.

Two people have been arrested in Donegal in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “At approximately 9.40pm, we received a report that a pizza delivery vehicle had been hijacked on Abercorn Road in the city.

“The driver was making a delivery when he was approached by two people who made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street

“The driver was uninjured but left badly shaken by his ordeal.

“The car, black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people were arrested by An Garda Síochána.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2225 of 16/06/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”