Placement of British symbols on bonfire probed as sectarian hate crime

The placing of British and unionist symbols on a bonfire in Londonderry is being probed by police as sectarian hate crime.

Poppy wreaths, Union flags, a coronation flag, UVF flag and a Traditional Unionist Voice election poster were among the items placed on a pyre in the city which was lit on Tuesday night.

There was disorder in the Galliagh area last week after bonfire material was removed.

Bonfires have traditionally been lit in nationalist areas on August 15, although they have become much fewer in number and smaller in recent years.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report today, August 16, in relation to material placed on a bonfire in Galliagh last night, 15 August

“This is being treated as a sectarian hate incident, and inquiries are being made.

“Police are also aware of the provocative display of material, including signs and poppy wreaths, on bonfires in Galliagh and Creggan in Derry/Londonderry last night, which will be treated as hate crimes and investigated.”