Plague of pigeons: MP calls for action over ‘dive-bombing’ Newtownards pests

A swarm of pigeons have been branded a health menace after bombarding a Newtownards square with droppings and “dive-bombing” visitors.

DUP MP Jim Shannon is urging Ards and North Down Borough Council to take action to tackle the “plague” of 200-plus birds in Conway Square.

He said people wanting to use public benches were forced to clean them to remove the droppings before sitting down.

“They have to then try to avoid the attention of pigeons and their mess,” he added.

He said the area’s cobblestones were being spoiled by the excrement, and those sitting in the square outside cafes were being almost hounded by “hordes” of the birds.

The MP added: “There are at present well over 200 pigeons in the square and they need significantly reduced as they are no longer nice to see, but instead are a menace to the safety and health of those who use Conway Square.”

He recalled during a recent visit by Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns “the pigeons in the square were almost dive-bombing us”.

“It was unbelievable. They were everywhere. There’s pigeon droppings everywhere,” he said.

“The square’s cafe culture, when people sit outside... it’s almost as if the pigeons are almost assaulting them.

“Small numbers of pigeons add to the character of the square, but not in the hundreds that we have now.”

He has been contacted by constituents concerned about the winged pests, and said the council had previously taken measures to reduce numbers over the last 12 months.

“However, after this prolific breeding year, the pigeons are overpowering, destructive and a real health menace,” said Mr Shannon.

“Everyone likes to see some birds about, but not the plague numbers that are there now.”

Ards and North Down Borough Council said it was “examining ways to increase awareness of the problems that large pigeon populations can cause at locations such as Conway Square”.

“We would ask for the public to assist in reducing pigeon numbers by resisting the temptation to feed the birds when they are in the square,” the council added.