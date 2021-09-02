Plan for 144 new homes proposed on site of former west Belfast Kennedy Enterprise Centre

A major new housing development with plans for 144 homes is being proposed on the site of the former Kennedy Enterprise Centre in west Belfast.

A community consultation event for the new residential development on the Blackstaff Road has already taken place with the community asked for their views on the project.

The proposals include the development of 54 houses and 90 apartments on the seven-acre site, which lies adjacent to the Asda supermarket on the Andersonstown Road.

The new homes will include a mix of housing types, with 44 social homes, 70 social apartments, with the rest being affordable houses and apartments.

Developer Johncorp Ltd said the houses will vary in both detached and semi-detached styles, providing both 3- and 4-bedroom homes.

The apartments will provide homes with a range of 2 and 3 bed accommodation.

Outside space is also planned as part of the development with public open space, a children’s play park and associated landscaping part of the project.

There are also 175 parking spaces proposed within the development, with two vehicular access points from the Blackstaff Road into the new site.

The site was formerly home to the Kennedy Enterprise Centre, which previously hosted a mix of industrial and commercial units.

A consultation form on the developer’s website runs until September 8.