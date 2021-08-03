Plan for 500 new homes in Lisburn approved despite criticism from First Minister

Five hundred new homes are to be built in Lisburn after the council approved a planning application criticised by the First Minister.

MS Drayne Ltd has been given planning permission to build 507 new homes by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The properties will be built on a large site to the south of Glenavy Road, near the Ballymacash area.

As well as more than 500 homes, the plans also include three play parks, walkways, and the provision of parkland for residents.

The second application, which was unanimously approved, will see road improvements involving the widening and signalisation of Prince William Road and Ballymacash Road.

A staggered priority junction and provision for controlled crossing facilities in the area was also given the green light.

However, in an addendum report, which has over 30 pre-conditions attached, council officers say that the developer did not provide further information on affordable housing.

The report outlines: “No further indication is given to indicate that the developer is committed to providing any social housing as part of this development. The advice provided in the initial Officer report is therefore unchanged.”

And on the issue of sewage capacity, the reports say that NI Water have requested that a “negatively worded condition” be included to allow for detail on the discharge of foul sewerage to be provided post decision.

The negative condition will prevent any of the dwellings being constructed beyond sub floor level until a potential foul mains connection has been provided by NI Water or an alternative means of disposal is granted.

In total, there were 142 objection letters received by the council by residents expressing their concern.

The application has proved controversial, with First Minister Paul Givan saying the proposals “lack the support from the local community”.

Mr Givan said: “I raised a number of points at the last planning committee [on this application] that outlined the level of opposition in the local community.

“There’s a lack of confidence when it comes to commitments being entered into for road junction improvements associated with major planning housing developments [in north Lisburn].

“I also indicated the concerns around the demands and access to local schools within that vicinity. Ballymacash Primary School and Pond Park Primary School are already oversubscribed and further additions from this housing add to that.

“I think there has been a missed opportunity, notwithstanding the principle objection to the continued housing development within this part of Lisburn and the way in which Lisburn has zoned housing in the north of the city. In my view there should be greater zoning in the southern part of Lisburn.

“North Lisburn has been extensively overdeveloped and the consequential impact on community facilities in that area is clear.”

However, fellow DUP colleague, Councillor David Drysdale, said there was “no valid planning reason to refuse the application”.

He added: “The First Minister has presented a number of concerns that he has but they have been addressed by the developer.

“The developer has gone above and beyond what is required for road improvements and they certainly aren’t going to get from the Department of Infrastructure, they have no money and that ain’t going to happen.

“Whatever decision we arrive at here is open to appeal, but we need to be conscious that should we not go with this proposal, we could be putting ratepayers’ money at risk.

“I don’t think we can do anything else other than go with this and I know people will not be happy with this but this land is zoned for housing and I will be going along with the proposal.”

In reaching their final decision, the housing application was successful by four votes in favour and two voting against.