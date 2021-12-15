‘Plan needed for NI schools’ safe return after holidays’

The Education Minister is facing mounting calls to put together an emergency plan that ensures schools remain open after the festive break.

With no proposals to close early for Christmas despite fears over the Omicron variant of Covid and a staffing crisis due to the unavailability of substitute teachers, Daniel McCrossan has urged Michelle McIlveen to act now by putting measures in place before pupils come back to classes in January.

The SDLP MLA said: “Our schools are already under extreme pressure and the alarm bell has been sounded about the Omicron variant. We need to do everything we can now to ensure our schools can reopen safely in the new year.”

He added that he had written to the minister outlining a number of proposals he believed would give the best chance of protecting children and staff after the holidays.

“We need to see a reserve list of qualified teachers drawn up from education bodies and the department so they can be deployed to cover classroom shortages, and a reserve list of other education staff including classroom assistants, administrative staff and cleaners who can help out when needed,” he said.

“I am also proposing an immediate reintroduction of mitigations, including cleaning regimes, safe travel to and from school, ventilation, contact tracing and ensuring the current isolation guidance is followed.”

The call comes after a similar plea from a teaching union for the introduction of measures to avoid a repeat of last year’s “chaos and confusion”.

Read more Riddled with dysfunction, this teaching council was anything but professional

The NASUWT has also written to the minister saying a staggered return of pupils should be considered.

It recommended the ending of non-essential activities and providing on-site testing.

“Since schools returned after the summer the NASUWT have called for the strengthening of control measures within schools,” said general secretary Dr Patrick Roach.

“The forecast scientific trajectory for the Omicron variant has worsened significantly and available evidence strongly points to the need for additional control measures to be in place now and through the start of next term.”

Schools have been told they can move to remote learning for some pupils on a temporary basis when a class has been advised to self-isolate or when there are not enough teachers or support staff.

However, they have been told there are other circumstances in which they should not move to remote learning, including to facilitate Christmas holidays.