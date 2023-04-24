Plan of Titanic sells at auction for £195,000

33ft (10m) cross-section plan of the Titanic, which was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the 36-day inquiry into the sinking of the ship. — © PA

A plan of the Titanic used during the inquiry into the sinking of the ship in 1912 has sold at auction for almost £200,000.

The 32ft (9.7m) cross-section plan made £195,000 from a UK buyer when it went under the hammer on Saturday.

The extraordinary plan was used by witnesses and experts to establish the cause of the tragedy, and even contains original chalk marks showing what happened.

The enormous drawing, which was mounted on linen, was so pivotal to the inquiry that it was put up in the official hearing room so witnesses could refer to it constantly.

The hand-drawn plan of the Titanic was prepared by White Star Line architects for the 1912 British inquiry into the sinking of the ship, just weeks after the disaster.

It allowed the 96 witnesses called to testify to indicate various parts of the ship using a pointer.

After the inquiry concluded the loss of the ship had been brought about by “excessive speed”, the plan was returned to White Star.

In 2011, it was bought by a private collector for £220,000, which was then a world record for Titanic memorabilia.

Since 2012 it has been on public display in Belfast and has been viewed by several million people.

The plan went on sale alongside a host of other Titanic memorabilia, with an accommodation plan for the ship being picked up for £60,000.

Meanwhile, a mural from the RMS Queen Mary was sold for £55,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son, said: “We were delighted with the auction, the prices reflect the rarity of the material offered for auction but also the enduring appeal of the Titanic story.

“She sank 111 years ago but the memory of those passengers and crew lives on through the memorabilia.”

It becomes the latest in a long long of artefacts from the ship to fetch significant sums at auction.

Last year original plans of the vessel were snapped up at a Belfast auction for almost £20,000 after being found in a Harland & Wolff tradesman’s box.

The plans were passed down from Robert Falconer Keith, the man who launched the Titanic.

Meanwhile, a letter written by American businessman and Titanic passenger, Oscar Holverson, also fetched £126,000 back in 2017.

The Titanic notoriously sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage 11 months after her launch, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, when she struck an iceberg.

When Titanic entered service, she over took the Olympic as the world's largest liner at that time. Of the three ships - including the Britannic - only the Olympic managed to avoid tragedy and was retired after long service.

Earlier this year it was announced the film based on the disaster has become the third highest grossing movie of all-time following a 3D release this year.

Titanic has raked in $2.217bn (£1.825bn) in box office earnings

The re-release of Titanic, to honour its 25th anniversary, took in $22.3m (£18.3m) globally. The Hollywood Reporter said the new Avatar would have taken the top spot at the weekend had it not been for the re-release of Titanic.