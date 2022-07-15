Plan to offer Covid booster vaccine to everyone over 50 welcomed by Health Minister

Vaccinator Rosie Buchanan prepares a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Dundonald Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Health Minister has welcomed the publication of official recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccination roll out this autumn.

Robin Swann said the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) proposals mean plans can be made to deliver booster shots.

“We can now step up our planning to deliver our autumn booster programme in Northern Ireland, based on this JCVI guidance,” he said.

“Vaccination provides vital protection against COVID-19, and has been particularly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“When we think back to where we were in 2020 before vaccines became available, we are reminded just how much we owe to all those who made our vaccine programme possible.

“Our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has involved a huge collective effort right across health and social care.

Mr Swann said the latest advice means boosters will be available to a large section of our population believes to benefit most from a top up dose.

It includes residents in care homes for older adults and staff, frontline healthcare workers and all over 50s.

Pregnant women and those aged between five and 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of immunosuppressed people are also included.

Carers aged between 16 and 49 will also qualify for the jab.

“Delivering this programme will be a major logistical operation for our health service but I am very confident we will rise to the challenge once again, despite all the pressures our service continues to face,” Mr Swann added.

“Vaccination is our chief defence against COVID-19 and I would again urge everyone who is eligible for a booster as part of our autumn programme to come forward as soon as it becomes available.”