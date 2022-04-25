Planned Unite strike action to impact vulnerable youths

Union accused of rejecting requests to exempt special education staff

Some schools will face disruption from Tuesday as Education Authority employees join with Unite colleagues in local government and the Housing Executive in strike action.

Two weeks of industrial action are ahead in the dispute over a local government pay offer of 1.75% which Unite called a “real-terms pay cut”. They argue the cost of living has been surging due to rising fuel, energy and food costs.

While relieved that proposed strike action by Translink employees has been put on hold, meaning most school bus services will run as normal, the Education Authority (EA) said it was disappointed that vulnerable children will again be impacted the most.

At least one school — Glenveagh Special School in south Belfast — has said it will have to close during the two weeks of planned action, which will hit some EA yellow bus services, as well as catering staff and classroom assistants.

The school had already been forced to close for a week before the Easter break during the first phase of industrial action.

The EA said it had asked Unite for special school staff and bus drivers to be exempted from the strike action but the union refused.

“We firmly believe these requests to be reasonable and valid and we remain unclear about the basis for them to be rejected by Unite given the impact on some of the most vulnerable children,” the authority added.

“We welcome the news that Translink management and unions have agreed to defer planned strike action which will allow pupils to access their normal school transport on Ulsterbus and Metro from Monday April 25.

“Unfortunately, disruption is still anticipated to some EA services as a result of the strike action being taken by Unite the union which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday April 26 to Sunday May 1 and Tuesday May 3 to Sunday May 8.

“Local Government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate for Northern Ireland.

“EA will however continue to engage collectively with all of our recognised trade unions on other separate local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions.”

While the majority of school, youth and other EA services are expected to operate as normal or with minimal disruption due to contingency plans in place, we are expecting some disruption to EA home to school transport (yellow bus) services, some school meal services and the strike action is also likely to impact on the availability of some classroom assistants, particularly in special schools.

“It is anticipated that the main areas of disruption for home to school transport will be in the greater Belfast area; Lisburn and Castlereagh, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mid and East Antrim and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas, with particular disruption expected to routes servicing special schools. There will also be localised disruption to services in other areas.

“Further requests for exemptions for special school staff, and for transport staff transporting pupils to special schools, have been made and have been rejected by Unite.

Unite members in most councils and the Housing Executive started their walk-out and Unite’s Northern Ireland officer Gareth Scott said employers were to blame for the resumption of strike action.

“These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce,” he said.

“Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result.”

Council services likely to be affected include some bin collections and the operation of some venues.

Belfast City Council said that City Hall, Belfast Zoo, and some community centres, play centres, sports pitches, bowling greens, parks and public toilets could be closed on some days.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it expected there to be “disruption to a range of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres, leisure facilities and a number of other services”.

It said “the level of impact will be variable across all services” though burial, cremation and death registration services will continue to operate as normal without disruption.

Ards and North Down Council said strike action there is proposed to run from May 3 to May 15 while the Housing Executive has said some of its scheduled repair services in Craigavon, Coleraine and north and west Belfast are likely to be affected until May 8.