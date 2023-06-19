Planners recommend Belfast councillors reject application for 139-unit housing development

Belfast City Council planners have recommended that an application for a 139-unit housing development in the west of the city be rejected.

Planners said the scheme would be "incompatible" in the area as it would be surrounded by businesses which operate 24/7, among other issues.

The application has been submitted by developer Johncorp (No.2) Ltd and would see 52 houses and 87 apartments, mainly made up of social housing, at the former Kennedy Enterprise Centre site. It features four blocks of varying sizes, as well as a play park, car parking and landscaping.

Councillors previously granted planning permission for the scheme in April, but it is to go before members of the planning committee again in light of a new policy framework that the council has adopted.

During April's committee meeting, Sinn Fein's Ryan Murphy said: “There really is a limited amount of land that can be used for housing developments out there. When we are talking about areas of high housing demand, we need to be inventive, that is the challenge that is in front of us."

He added: “I am content in my own moral conscience about what I think is acceptable and what is not, and I think it does meet planning policy, it is a good proposal in front of us, with good-quality housing.”

Council officers said they remain concerned that the proposal "does not respond positively to its local context and character (being on an industrial estate)" and it would "conflict with adjacent land uses".

The scheme would sit next to an Asda store, with the supermarket chain expressing reservations over the noise from its operations and how they would effect future residents. Meanwhile, NI Water said there is insufficient capacity to service the proposed development.

Council planners said: "Officers are mindful that the committee previously set aside officers’ in principle concerns about the appropriateness of the development in the planning balance, having regard to the significant contribution that the proposal would make to the unmet need for social housing in the area."

They added that the proposal is contrary to some of the policies in the council's planning strategy, but it "it would not be unreasonable for the committee to continue to resolve to approve the application in the planning balance should the committee continue to give significant weight to the significant unmet need for affordable housing in the area".

Given the site is located in an area made up of commercial premises, council officers said "the introduction of a residential development in this area would not be compatible with the surrounding existing land uses, some of which operate 24/7".

They added: "Furthermore, many of the existing businesses in the area operate unrestricted hours/noise levels and in addition would benefit from permitted development rights to expand or changes within their current use class. The development has the potential to adversely impact on existing businesses should it be approved."

While the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has confirmed the need for affordable housing in the area, council officers said it is not sufficient to override the "serious concerns about the appropriateness of the site for any form of housing".