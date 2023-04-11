Planning application for Belfast statue of US abolitionist Frederick Douglass to go before councillors

Planning permission for a statue of US abolitionist Frederick Douglass is set to go before Belfast councillors.

A former slave, Douglass visited Belfast in 1845 as part of a lecture tour, following an invite from the Belfast Anti-Slavery Society, and again the following year.

Back in 2020, a Belfast City Council (BCC) proposal to have a statue of the activist erected in the city was approved.

The statue is to be erected on Lombard Street and will be made of bronze, measuring around 2.43m in height.

Douglass was born into slavery in Maryland in 1818 and escaped in 1838.

He got married, changed his surname and became one of the country's most prominent abolitionists.

Douglass went around the world telling of his life as a slave and wrote a book about his experiences called Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, which was published in 1845.

He addressed huge crowds in Great Britain and Ireland and some of his supporters paid off his ‘owner’, meaning that Douglass could be free legally and not fear being recaptured.

Before leaving Belfast, Douglass said: “Wherever else I feel myself to be a stranger, I will remember I have a home in Belfast.”

Following the abolition of slavery in the US he campaigned for equal rights for African-Americans.

Douglass argued against those, including Abraham Lincoln, who had called for liberated slaves to leave America and establish a colony elsewhere.

The statue is to be funded by BCC and Stormont's Department for Communities.

A tender for the design and installation of the statue went out last September.

Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “Frederick Douglass is an inspirational historical figure, famous for his oratory and anti-slavery writings. He delivered at least 11 lectures during his four weeks in Belfast in 1845, including in the Rosemary Street Presbyterian Church, close to where it is intended that the sculpture will be installed.

“Douglass was aged 27 when he visited Ireland, so it is appropriate that the statue will depict him at that age. I am sure that the project will help increase footfall in this part of the city centre as locals and tourists, interested in Douglass and his campaigning in this part of the world, visit the sculpture.”