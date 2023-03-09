Planning application for residential scheme on King’s Hall site in Belfast

The application is for a residential scheme at the site of Belfast's King's Hall, which is being transformed into a wellbeing park

A planning application for a 40-unit residential scheme at the site of Belfast's iconic King's Hall will go before councillors next week.

The residential block would be next to the actual King's Hall building, which, along with the surrounding land, is being transformed into a "wellbeing park".

Submitted by applicants KH Residential Ltd, the four-storey residential scheme would also see the construction of two commercial units and associated car parking and cycle storage.

The plans also include a internal courtyard for residents.

According to a briefing paper prepared by Belfast City Council (BCC) planners: "Proposed materials (for the courtyard) complement those used to the front of the building, including paving flags to patios and pathways and resin bound to more intimate gathering spaces.

"Large picnic benches allow for informal outdoor gathering and dining while the lounge patio provides a more formal outdoor dining space while an additional seating area with timber pergola to the north of the courtyard optimises the warmer south facing aspect.

"The landscape plan proposes a mix of semi-mature, ornamental shrub planting, hedge planting and bulb planting provides for a range of textures and ensures seasonal interest throughout the year. A generous shared resident’s lounge opens out directly onto the courtyard."

Read more NI Water and Belfast City Council at loggerheads over planning applications

Eight objections to the plans relating to access to the site from Balmoral Avenue have been submitted, although the Department for Infrastructure raised no objection in this regard and BCC planners have recommended the scheme for approval, subject to conditions.

The King's Hall building itself has undergone a makeover and the overall wellbeing park project will feature health, community and leisure facilities, alongside a hotel, restaurants, a care home and a gym.

Estimated to cost £100m, the wellbeing park is a joint venture between Belfast developer Benmore Group and UK healthcare and property investor Octopus Real Estate, under the name Benmore Octopus.

Choice Housing, along with its subsidiary Maple and May, is also constructing 81 new apartments on the site.

The site has been vacant since 2013 and work began on the new wellbeing park at the end of 2019, with the project expected to be completed by 2024.

King's Hall dates back to 1934 and was once the largest exhibition venue in Northern Ireland.

It became a concert and marquee boxing venue, with fighters such as Barry McGuigan and Tyson Fury gracing the ring there over the years. It has also hosted performers as diverse as Garth Brooks and Nirvana over the decades.