Planning approval for Lagan footbridge hailed as 'significant development'

Approval given to the first phase of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge across the River Lagan has been welcomed as a “significant development”.

While a bridge in the area has been subject to plans over decades, planning permission for the latest project was granted back in 2016, however work has not yet commenced.

The bridge between the Gasworks and Ormeau Park was part of the Belfast Region City Deal funded and agreed by the UK Government last year.

The new approval by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee extends the planning permission past April 2021 when it was initially due to expire and allows a pedestrian crossing at Ormeau Embankment to be put in place – the first phase of the bridge.

Welcoming this decision, south Belfast SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said it would be “transformational” when the project is completed and was confident funding for the completed project was almost in place.

“The rational for it being phased is that the planning permission is due to expire in April,” he said.

“This secures the planning permission and gets the project started with the toucan crossing at Ormeau.

“It is an integral part of the project and can now go ahead before April. The crossing is the first step in the physical infrastructure going in.

“When the whole project is complete, it will connect up significant parts of the city in a much better way.

“If you live in the lower Ormeau you have to walk all the way down to the Albert Bridge or all the way up to Ormeau Bridge to get into Ormeau Park.

“While walking is great, it isn't the most accessible way to get into Ormeau Park. My hope is by making it much more accessible, people will leave the car at home and jump on the bike.

“We’ve seen through lockdown people really want to get out and exercise more make use of the open air. By putting in this type of infrastructure, it really supports that.”

It is believed the final bridge project could cost between £7m and £9m to build.

Belfast road commentator Wesley Johnson explained it was “worthwhile”.

“There has been a proposal for a bridge at that point for decades,” he said.

“There is quite a long gap between the Albert Bridge and Ormeau Bridge. There are a lot of places people want to go between there.

“It would be great to have some kind of bridge going across. It would definitely be a positive.”