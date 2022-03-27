Planning permission for controversial Northern Ireland waste plant in Mallusk refused by Infrastructure Minister

Minister set out a number of planning decisions including announcing a public inquiry on a Mournes wind farmLegislation around hard rock quarries is also to be reviewedMajor regeneration scheme in Maghera approved

An artist's impression of the proposed Arc21 incinerator, one of the major planning applications stuck in the system

Planning permission for the development of a controversial £240m waste facility for the east of Northern Ireland has been refused by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

It comes amid a series of planning announcements by the minister on Sunday, including that a public inquiry for the Gruggandoo Wind Farm in the Mournes is to be called.

The arc21 proposal was planned to see the facility built at Hightown Quarry in Mallusk, with proposals for 455 jobs during its construction and around 337 direct and indirect once completed.

The site at the former quarry was expected to thermally treat 300,000 tonnes per year of municipal waste.

However, Ms Mallon said as it was a regionally significant planning application, the final decision rests with her and cited 5,000 objections to the plans as part of why she made the rejection.

"I consider that this development for a residual waste treatment facility in the former Hightown Quarry of Boghill Road should be refused,” she said.

“I have carefully considered all the information before me and I have listened to the concerns of local people and their public representatives. There have been in excess of 5000 objections to this application.

“My priorities for this assembly mandate were to improve lives, connect communities, grow a balanced economy and tackle the climate emergency.

“In respect of the latter, I am committed to climate action, and promoting recycling is an important aspect in that regard.

“This development could result in an increased market for waste disposal and to maintain a facility such as this, in addition to the other approved waste facilities, could discourage recycling.

“I am not persuaded that there is a need for this specific facility. In that context I do not consider there to be any need for this proposal."

Alliance Party MLA John Blair welcomed the decision, claiming it was a “result of sustained pressure by the local community and cross-party opposition across south Antrim and north Belfast”.

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch also believes it’s “an incredible result for all of the campaigners who have tirelessly worked to protect communities in Mallusk and across County Antrim that would have suffered if this incinerator project went ahead”.

Arc21 is the umbrella Waste Management Group for 6 councils in the eastern part of Northern Ireland, with the project at Hightown first proposed around nine years ago.

Arc21 has been approached for a response to the decision.

Ms Mallon also said a public inquiry is to be called regarding an application proposing eight wind turbines in the Mournes.

The turbines – with a height of 142.5 within the Mournes Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – were to be part of the Gruggandoo Wind Farm scheme.

The minister said there had been a “significant level of public representation in relation to the proposal, both for and against” the proposal.

"I am a huge advocate for renewable energy that will create sustainable infrastructure for future generations,” she added.

"Green infrastructure represents a real opportunity for tackling the climate emergency and helping boost the economy but this should never be at the cost of the surrounding environment.”

“In this case eight wind turbines are proposed within the Mournes Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” she added.

“There were concerns among my officials that the proposal would have an unacceptable adverse impact on visual amenity and landscape character due to the sensitivity of the landscape within the Mournes AONB and Special Countryside Area.

"There were also concerns that the development would adversely impact on a specified tourism asset, and impacts on the integrity of the setting of a regionally significant scheduled monument in the locality”.

“I have carefully considered the recommendation of my planning officials including the potential significant environmental, social and economic benefits that could accrue from such a development including the contribution it could make towards achieving the ambitions of the Energy Strategy and forthcoming Climate Change Bill.

"However, given the range of important matters at stake I believe that further discussion of the issues at a public inquiry and the benefit of an independent report from Planning Appeals Commission would assist in coming to a final decision on this application.”

Meanwhile, the minister has approved planning for a major regeneration scheme in Upperlands, Maghera.

The application by JHT (Upperlands) Ltd proposes a mixture of residential development, leisure and recreational uses and community facilities.

It will also include a museum and exhibition space, with works also planned to listed buildings in the area as part of the heritage scheme.

The development will create 66 residential units through the subdivision and refurbishment of listed and other buildings of heritage significance, together with 144 new build units.

Commenting, the SDLP minister said: “This will be an economic and social boost for the Upperlands area.

"This development secures the preservation and future of the listed buildings and the traditional industrial heritage which is in the public interest.

"The proposal as a whole will also bring significant environmental benefits including decontamination of the site, the management of the surrounding dams, river banks, woodland areas and areas of open space which will protect and enhance the ecological interests on site.”

“The works to the dams are essential and of the utmost importance to enable the development to proceed and therefore the final decision will issue only when a Section 76 Planning Agreement with the applicant has been concluded.”

The site is located on lands at the former William Clark & Sons Ltd in Maghera.

In a further development, Ms Mallon also announced a review of Old Mineral Permissions (ROMPs) legislation.

She said the review will “secure improved operating and environmental standards for existing quarries” across Northern Ireland.