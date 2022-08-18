Planning permission granted to redevelop former courthouse into cross-community creative hub in Bushmills

Artist's impression of the front view of the courthouse project.

Planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of the former courthouse building in Bushmills, which will be funded by the European Union, Department for Communities and the Irish government.

The funding was led by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme for the Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in the building which is currently derelict.

Match-funding provided by the Department for Communities NI and the Irish government’s Department of Rural and Community Development.

The €7.8million (£6.58million) Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project will transform the derelict, Grade B1 listed building into a unique, state-of-the-art space.

Read more Sale of Bushmills Inn confirmed after being bought by Holywood investment fund

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Enterprise Causeway said: “When we acquired the building we did so with the long-term vision to support creative businesses, to re-energize the local community of Bushmills and surrounding areas, create new jobs and build a peaceful and a prosperous society by raising individuals aspirations and working creatively and collaboratively together.

“We couldn’t have envisioned back in 2016 just how vitally important a shared space like this would be to unite communities following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, cost of living crisis and Brexit.

"This creative hub will help establish Bushmills as a progressive and forward-thinking village, that seeks to embrace all people and all communities through a shared love of arts, crafts, food, heritage, culture and community space.”

Artist's impression of the front view of the courthouse project.

She continued: “The approval of this planning permission is a significant step in the project’s development and we will shortly be tendering to secure a contractor to begin the restoration and building work, with scheduled completion for December 2023.

"Coupled with the continued delivery of our community outreach engagement activities, this is an extremely exciting and encouraging time for us and it’s really rewarding to see plans become a reality.”

The new building will feature a messy studio; 15 workshop spaces; visitor facilities, a shop and café; meeting, event and retail space; car parking and a garden area – all designed to create opportunities for cross-community engagement.

In addition to the construction and renovation work the project will design and deliver confidence and connecting programmes.

These programmes aim to create opportunities for shared learning experiences to explore and understand cultures, traditions and backgrounds amongst school, youth and community groups, on a cross-border basis.

Such programmes include a regional sculpture trail project; schools arts and crafts workshops; taster events in traditional maker disciplines such as glass, pottery and textiles.

In addition, a community animation and dialogue programme will help to develop a range of drama and interpretive pieces, focused on exploring the culture and heritage of Bushmills and surrounding areas.

Over the last year the project has engaged with hundreds of community and statutory organisations, school pupils and adults through a series of bespoke craft, arts and heritage programmes.

One element of this activity was the creation of a designated ‘Community Pod’ upstairs in the Designerie, Bushmills.

Community members and visitors were able to see plans for the restored building, discuss project ideas with the Creative Outreach Officer and admire some of the work produced to date.

Project Manager, Andrew Molloy, from Hamilton Architects, said: “We very much share Enterprise Causeway’s positive sentiments on these significant project developments.

“Over the last few months our team have been busy finalising the proposals, which includes the sensitive refurbishment of the listed former Courthouse and the provision of a new contemporary three-storey extension to the rear.

“The proposals have been carefully considered to complement the historic building and to enhance the unique setting of the Bushmills Conservation Area.

"This exciting project promises to make a significant contribution, both aesthetically and socially, to the historic village of Bushmills and beyond.”