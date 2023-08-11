Planning permission submitted for statues of two Belfast women at City Hall

Planning permission has been submitted for statues of Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney at Belfast City Hall.

McCracken was an abolitionist and social reformer, while Carney was a trade unionist and suffragist.

Plans to erect the statues, which will be made of bronze, were agreed by councillors back in June of 2021.

The grounds of City Hall are home to several statues of historical figures, including Sir Edward Harland — former Belfast Lord Mayor and Harland & Wolff founder — and Queen Victoria.

In October last year Belfast City Council announced it was seeking an artist to design the statues.

Read more Number of referrals to PSNI data breach support group rises to more than 600 amid dissident threat

Speaking at the time, then Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney are key figures in Belfast’s history, so it is fitting that they will be permanently remembered through statues alongside other notable figures from the city’s past in the front lawn areas of City Hall.

“The decision to commission these statues is part of a process which began in 2012 to help reflect the history, heritage and diversity of the city and its people.”

As well as being an abolitionist, Mary Ann McCracken fought for the rights of women and championed Belfast’s poor.

She led the Belfast Abolition Committee and the city’s anti-slavery campaign. Like her brother Henry Joy McCracken, she was a United Irishman.

Read more Donaldson urges residents to voice opinion to council after new bin collection proposal

As chair of the Ladies Committee of the Belfast Charitable Society, McCracken set up a school and nursery for orphans.

Winifred Carney, who was also a women’s rights activist, was the only woman present in Dublin at the General Post Office during the 1916 Easter Rising.

She was a secretary to republican leader James Connolly and married George McBride, a working-class Protestant from Belfast’s Shankill Road who served during the First World War.

According to a briefing paper on the statues prepared for BCC’s planning committee: “The proposed development is sympathetic to the essential characteristic, scale, height, massing and alignment of nearby listed building/s by way of its scale, form, materials and detailing.

“Historic Environment Division were consulted in relation to the proposal and are content. The advertised in the local press and no representations have been received. Having regard to the development plan and other material considerations, the proposal is considered acceptable. It is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions.”