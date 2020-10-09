Planning under way to mark centenary of Northern Ireland

The state was formed in 1921 when six counties remained part of the UK while 26 became an independent state, later the Republic of Ireland.

Planning has started to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland next year.

Northern Ireland was formed in 1921 out of six counties remaining part of the UK, while 26 counties became an independent state, and later the Republic of Ireland.

Most Unionists regard the centenary as a date to be celebrated, while Irish Nationalists who aspire to a united Ireland are less likely to welcome continuing partition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Centenary Forum in August, aimed at finding a way to mark the milestone in a “spirit of mutual respect, inclusiveness and reconciliation”.

It includes statutory, political, business, community and civic voices, from a wide range of perspectives and interests.

At the first meeting on Friday, members discussed a range of proposals to facilitate national recognition and international awareness of the anniversary, that will reflect on the past and build for the future.

The Centenary Historical Advisory Panel, chaired by Queen’s University academic Lord Bew, has also started work.

It was set up to provide advice to the forum and government around the historical facts.

The panel also aims to develop and curate content to encourage a deeper public awareness of the history of the centenary.

Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker said the forum is an opportunity for a broad spectrum of people to come together to design an “ambitious programme of events to mark this significant national anniversary”.

Lord Bew stressed it is “important that the centenary is marked in such a way that recognises the historical facts of the period”.

“This panel, which will be academically rigorous and independent in its research, includes a range of perspectives and research interests; I am also eager to collaborate more widely with historians and researchers across these islands,” he said.

“I look forward to working with them to develop key themes and collectively enrich public understanding of the events of 1920-22, and their implications.”