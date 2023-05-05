Plans for giant £70,000 Laganside bubble spiked by Belfast councillors

The unique giant bubble art installation on the Lagan was to be part of the Belfast Maritime Festival

A proposal for the £70,000 bubble, which would have lasted for five days during the Maritime Festival, was spiked by Belfast councillors.

At the monthly meeting of the full city council, which was the last before the May 18 local elections, elected representatives refused a recommendation from council officers to approve the contract.

Councillors unanimously agreed to drop a plan for a five-day contract for up to £70,000, awarded to Atelier Sisu for the acquisition of a “unique giant bubble art installation” as part of this year’s Belfast Maritime Festival.

The council’s strategic policy and resources committee report said on the contract: “The festival board decided that the unique design was best fitting to enhance the festival in an international setting with lots of social network opportunities to showcase Belfast’s most iconic landmarks and enhance the ambience and curiosity around Belfast’s Maritime Event offering.”

Councillors had originally deferred the matter until after the May elections, but they decided to agree to a proposal by Sinn Fein’s Ronan McLaughlin to refuse the recommendation.

He told the chamber: “Most people on the strategic policy and resources committee would know this is a bugbear of mine and my party — that single-tender actions are almost rolled out, in our opinion, without proper process.

“If you look at what we have done in this city over the past year, whether it be a £1m fuel poverty fund, where we made citizens of this city jump through hoops to prove that they were in need, then look at what we would have done with this.

“It would have been to award a company up to £70,000 on the stroke of a pen.

“It certainly is not how we believe things should be done in this city.

“Into the future, and in the next term, my party is going to be monitoring this very closely — that is, how we manage single-tender actions and our contractual agreements.”

However, during the meeting, elected representatives did give the green light to other single-tender actions.

These included a six-month contract for up to £100,000, awarded to MCS Group, for environmental health officers and technical support officers to cover 24-hour shift rotas “for essential service delivery” within the Port Health Service,

Among the responsibilities of these contracted workers are Brexit checks related to the de facto Irish Sea border.

Councillors also approved a 12-month contract for up to £2.3m, awarded to Bryson Recycling for the provision of kerbside collections and treatment services for recyclable materials, and a £435,000 catering contract, for cafes and small events, at Malone House, for up to 10 months.

A three-month contract of £59,915 awarded to Energy Systems Catapult for the delivery of a feasibility study on the Net Zero Belfast initiative was also given approval.