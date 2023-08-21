Plans for new £20m hotel and office complex in Newry revealed

A sketch of what 'Project Luna' will look like once finished.

Plans have been set in motion for a new £20m hotel and office complex in Newry’s city centre.

The proposed major investment by local property firm Glena Developments, will see the construction of an 82-bedroom hotel and 45,000 sq ft of offices, along with 160 parking spaces.

The project, which covers over three acres, will see the redevelopment of the former CARS of Newry site on Merchants Quay.

It would provide office accommodation for between 300 to 500 people, while Glena Developments estimates that the hotel will provide up to 40 full time jobs when fully operational.

Damien Rafferty, director at Glena Developments, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this significant news for Newry. Since acquiring the site, we have been working with various stakeholders to bring the plans forward.

"Following many months of discussions, we have now a hotel and office tenant agreed. Whilst we cannot announce the names at this stage, we have been working closely with their teams on their exact requirements through our appointed Architects Gray Design.

“Newry City will be transformed over the next decade with multiple regeneration projects being progressed. These include the new theatre and conference centre, which will directly face the hotel, a new Civic Centre and Albert Basin Park. There are many other private sector commercial and residential developments taking place too.

“Newry’s strategic location in the heart of the Belfast Dublin Economic corridor makes it an attractive place for investment,” he added.

"Whilst there is a clear need for more hotel accommodation so we can attract more visitors to the region.”

A pre-application notice was lodged for the project last week with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, with Mr Rafferty stating that he ‘looks forward’ to working with the council and other government departments, to advance the planning application and construction.