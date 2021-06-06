Plans for new 500 home development in Lisburn deferred over sewage capacity concerns

The site has been earmarked for 507 new houses

Plans for a new Lisburn housing development have been deferred by the city council after concerns were raised over sewage capacity.

The site, just off the Glenavy Road in Lisburn, had been earmarked by developers for 507 new houses, as well as a new road improvement works to a major junction.

However, after the project was unveiled several years ago, a planning committee of the council officially deferred the application at a meeting on Friday.

A main factor for the deferral was seen to be a failure by Northern Ireland Water to outline sufficient plans surrounding their ability to guarantee capacity for a sewage treatment plant at the site.

In a report issued to the council on June 4, Northern Ireland Water said they were consulted on the proposal and did not outline any objections to the plans.

Meanwhile, 142 objections were submitted to the council with issues including traffic congestion, pollution and over-development cited.

Speaking in objection to the plans, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan said the new homes would ‘seriously impact the character of the area’ and that there was ‘no community support for the development’.

He added: “There has been a consistent failure on the part of the road service to deliver sustainable infrastructure and also environmental transport for the community in this area.

“And while some progress is being made, there’s certain works that have commenced [and] there is an appreciation for the application relating to infrastructure improvements.

“There have been previous failures on conditions that were attached to phase one [of this development], which I objected to.

“There are very significant conditions that haven’t been met in association with the previous approval that was granted by the council. There are very significant objections and this does not have the support of the local community.”

However, representatives speaking on behalf of the applicant, MS Drayne Ltd, refuted Mr Givan’s claims, saying that ‘significant roadworks costing in the region of £2million’ had been carried out during phase one of the project.

The applicant also revealed that the project would take in essence of “seven, eight or nine years” to complete.

DUP councillor Uel Mackin said the lack of detail on a sewage treatment plant was “concerning”, suggesting that a final decision on the application be deferred until the council had received further information.

“I have highlighted the sewage and [issues] with the disposal of it and the lack of linkage between this site and a treatment plant," Mr Mackin said.

“The applicant representative did say that NI Water had not made a final answer [on whether they had the capacity or not].

“That is contrary to planning policy [in regards to] the disposal of sewage and there’s also a major traffic congestion problem in that area and by approving this we are not helping to change the situation at all.”

There was a majority decision in the committee for the deferral by six votes to three in favour.

A final decision will be made next month by councillors at a meeting on Friday, July 5 in Lagan Valley Island from 10:30am.