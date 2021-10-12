Plans for safe access zones at abortion clinics ‘will make protest criminal act’

Allister’s claims over Bill designed to halt intimidation of women using services rejected

A law that would introduce buffer zones outside sexual health facilities has the potential to criminalise a mother trying to talk her daughter out of having an abortion, an MLA has said.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the legislation, proposed by Green Party leader Clare Bailey, is “an all-out assault on freedom of expression, an all-out assault on the right to protest”.

The Private Member’s Bill seeks to implement safe access zones outside abortion clinics, where it would be illegal to approach or film people accessing the building, hand out leaflets or offer counselling.

Ms Bailey, who has rejected Mr Allister’s concerns, has brought the Bill to the Assembly following her experience as a chaperone for service users of the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast city centre.

During her time as a volunteer for the charity, Ms Bailey said she was assaulted, spat on, called “a murderer” and watched a young woman run into four lanes of traffic to escape anti-abortion protesters.

The matter was debated at Stormont yesterday,on Tuesday when Mr Allister raised serious concerns about the aim of the proposed legislation.

Referring to the proposal to make it illegal to “influence” a protected person — defined as a patient, people accompanying a patient, and staff — Mr Allister said: “Think of the distressed mother of the 14-year-old daughter who finds herself pregnant, who is going to a clinic to get an abortion.

“The distressed mother is begging her not to go through with the abortion, this law says the mother is the criminal.” Mr Allister also said the Bill would criminalise anti-abortion protesters holding banners with extracts from the Bible: “That is a preposterous proposal, and yet it gives us an insight into this Bill.

“The direction of travel of this Bill is that it will soon be criminal to have any view contrary to abortion.”

Mr Allister branded the proposed law as “totalitarianism” and described the proposed buffer zones as “censorship zones” that aim to prevent anyone making any comments that are deemed to be anti-abortion in nature.

“Freedom of expression equally embraces the expression of unpalatable as well as the palatable, otherwise freedom of expression is meaningless,” he said.

However, former Justice Minister Claire Sugden said current laws do not offer adequate protection for patients and staff being targeted by anti-abortion campaigners.

She said the Bill is a proactive approach that will prevent harm being caused to members of the public.

She also described her own visit to a family planning clinic and how she considered cancelling her appointment due to the fear she felt beforehand. She hit out at the fact she may be forced to explain her attendance at the clinic to strangers.

“This is what we are doing to women, we are putting them in a position to have to explain themselves, disclose their healthcare, ironically to the very people defending the right of medical confidentiality in this very House yesterday when it comes to double vaccination, yet feel they can interfere in people’s confidentiality when it comes to reproductive healthcare,” she said.

Addressing Mr Allister’s concerns, Ms Bailey said she had never encountered a situation where a mum had followed her daughter to a clinic to talk her out of having an abortion.

The Bill will now move to consideration stage after MLAs voted 58-29 in favour.