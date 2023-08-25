Plans submitted for development of wireless network on Rathlin Island

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the development of a wireless network on Rathlin Island.

This would involve installation of a temporary aerial to the handrail on the walkway around the top of the East Lighthouse tower.

The aerial would remain in place for 24 months and support the development of a wireless network on the island to aid the LIFE Raft project.

The aim of the project is to restore the seabird colonies on Rathlin Island and benefit the Rathlin Community.

Read more New north coast apartment complex given the green light

This location of the aerial has been chosen for a number of reasons.

The Design and Access Statement explains: “It gives an elevation that supports the development of a wireless network on the island to aid the LIFE Raft project.

“Other aerials and lights, associated with the operation of the lighthouse, are already located on the handrail around the walkway of the tower.

“The proposed location will allow simple installation and easy access for maintenance if required via the existing walkway.”

Read more NI council ordered to refund trader £8k due to flawed licence auction process

The statement adds that the location “will not require modification for the aerial to be installed” and “the aerial will be fitted to the handrail using a bracket that can be easily attached and removed”.

It continues: “The aerial will be located on a portion of the handrail to not interfere with the operation of the lighthouse i.e. back wall of the lantern room.

“As the aerial is white in colour, it will blend in with the back of the lantern room which is also white.”